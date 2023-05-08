Soccer: Struber turns his back on New York

“I really enjoyed my time in New York, but it was clear to me that I wanted to return to Europe by the end of the season at the latest. It was difficult for me to live here alone without my family,” Struber said via the Red Bulls website, explaining that the early end of his time as a coach in New York also had a positive side. He informed the club “of his plan early enough,” said the man from Salzburg, who said goodbye together with his assistant Bernd Aibler.

Due to the current situation, the amicable separation will now take place much earlier. After just one win, six draws and four defeats, the Red Bulls are at the bottom of the table with just nine points. The offensive in particular has not worked as desired so far: the New Yorkers scored only seven goals in eleven games. Therefore, those responsible decided to change. “He (Struber, note) led our team through difficult times, but after several discussions we came to the joint decision that a change would be positive for both sides.”

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Vincent Carchietta



Succeeded through the pandemic

Struber, who drew attention to himself as the head coach of Wolfsberger AC, took over the helm at the “Bulls” in 2020 after having previously managed to stay up with Barnsley in the second English division. The man from Salzburg not only led the New Yorkers through the pandemic, but also into the play-off in 2021 and 2022. Last season, the club set new club records under Struber with nine away wins and 30 points won abroad.

Troy Lesesne is now taking over as coach for Struber. The 39-year-old, who coached New Mexico United from 2018 to 2021, is the 19th “Bulls” coach in the franchise’s 28 seasons to date.