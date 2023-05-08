Home » Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all proposals of the Board of Directors and elect Nathalie Bourquenoud to the Board of Directors page 1
Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all proposals of the Board of Directors and elect Nathalie Bourquenoud to the Board of Directors

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all proposals of the Board of Directors and elect Nathalie Bourquenoud to the Board of Directors

Vaudoise Assurances / Key word(s): General Assembly
Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all proposals of the Board of Directors and elect Nathalie Bourquenoud to the Board of Directors

08.05.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Publication of an ad hoc announcement according to Art. 53 KR
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Lausanne, 8. May 2023 – At the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG, which took place today in Lausanne, the shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals and elected Nathalie Bourquenoud to the Board of Directors. She succeeds Chantal Balet Emery, whose term of office is coming to an end after 22 years on the Board of Directors of the Vaudoise Insurance Group.

