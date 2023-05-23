Home » “You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers”
News

“You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers”

by admin
“You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers”

The two Carinthian canoeists have astrology Nadine Weratschnig and Valentina Kroener done. The “Ö 3 Sternstunden”, a radio classic with Gerda Rogers, is an absolute must. “We are both from the zodiac sign Aries with ascendant Leo, which is quite strange. Before the European Championships we looked at the horoscope every day, and we should take it easy when it comes to sports. It was only on the day of the race that it was said that Mars would give us a tailwind,” revealed Weratschnig . “So nothing could go wrong. You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers,” grins the woman from Krumpendorf, who made history with Kroener in the whitewater sprint at the European Championships in Macedonia.

See also  The U.S. will restart non-essential travel along the land border, and the U.K. publishes its first investigation report on COVID-19

You may also like

Lina de Armas attacked Ernesto Orozco again

Will Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to...

A blow to Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shireen Mazari’s announcement to...

What are the risks of practicing witchcraft?

690 Ukrainians with free access to the labor...

Meet today’s Horoscope May 16, 2023 – EntornoInteligente

PAE continues without affectations in the 12 uncertified...

Conditional detention for Karmasin: “I’m not a victim,...

Democrats and Republicans negotiate against the clock to...

Disapproval of Petro reaches 60%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy