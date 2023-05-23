The two Carinthian canoeists have astrology Nadine Weratschnig and Valentina Kroener done. The “Ö 3 Sternstunden”, a radio classic with Gerda Rogers, is an absolute must. “We are both from the zodiac sign Aries with ascendant Leo, which is quite strange. Before the European Championships we looked at the horoscope every day, and we should take it easy when it comes to sports. It was only on the day of the race that it was said that Mars would give us a tailwind,” revealed Weratschnig . “So nothing could go wrong. You could almost rely on Gerda Rogers,” grins the woman from Krumpendorf, who made history with Kroener in the whitewater sprint at the European Championships in Macedonia.