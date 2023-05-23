Ukraine war: Taurus for Kiev? The German “bunker breaker” can do that

SIt is five meters long and weighs more than a ton. With a range of 400 to 500 kilometers, the Taurus cruise missile is one of the most effective guided missiles in the Bundeswehr’s arsenal. Now a discussion has broken out about a possible delivery of the weapon to Ukraine to combat ground targets.

The guided missile could be a very helpful contribution from Germany, said the CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter the editorial network Germany. WORLD presents the skills.