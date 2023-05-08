Illycaffè initiative to fight cancer – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 08 MAY – Illycaffè supports the European Institute of Oncology in Milan founded by Umberto Veronesi, which deals with research, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, with the new season ticket campaign for the illydieci bar, which in support of the IEO Second Opinion project.



By purchasing a book of 10 espresso drinks or collecting 10 coupons to be used in the bar where they were purchased, illy will donate 1 euro to the Second Opinion project and the barista will offer his customer the eleventh coffee.



The subscription, available in all directly managed illy cafés in Italy and in the bars participating in the project, will be available throughout 2023.



Ieo Second Opinion offers a remote service to patients for a second opinion on a diagnosis or treatment already prescribed: a dedicated multidisciplinary team carries out an evaluation of each case to recommend the best possible treatment alternative.



“We chose this project because it is concrete and immediate help for cancer patients – says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè – Having a second opinion is an important help, both clinically and psychologically, for those starting a course of anticancer therapies, especially for who is far from a center of excellence”. (HANDLE).

