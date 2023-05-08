Habeck: The construction of solar systems is progressing faster than planned

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) sees Germany on the right track in expanding solar energy. Picture Alliance

The output of solar systems in Germany can increase by more than ten gigawatts for the first time this year. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on Monday in Berlin. Germany would thus also exceed the federal government’s interim target of installing nine gigawatts of photovoltaic capacity this year. By 2026, the federal government wants to multiply the expansion of solar energy to 22 gigawatts per year. Above all, many regulations are to be relaxed and incentives set.

The federal government has ambitious targets for solar energy. The expansion of the installed photovoltaic capacity is to be tripled from 7.3 gigawatts per year to 22 gigawatts (GW) in 2026. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) believes that the start has been successful. Germany could build more than ten gigawatts of solar power for the first time this year, Habeck said on Monday at the conference of the “Forum for a New Economy“ in Berlin.

The expansion of solar energy would thus progress faster than planned. In her new photovoltaic strategy the federal government has planned an increase in expansion to nine gigawatts for 2023. In the following years, the annual expansion of photovoltaic capacity is to be increased to 13 GW in 2024, 18 GW in 2025 and then the target of 22 gigawatts in 2026.

According to Habeck, 2.7 gigawatts of solar power capacity were newly installed in the first quarter of the current year.

Habeck wants to decide on “Solar Package 1” in the federal government before the summer break. It should contain the first measures from the photovoltaic strategy. These are the goals and planned measures for the expansion of solar power generation:

Habeck’s plan for the expansion of solar energy

The expansion of photovoltaics is to be accounted for about half by solar systems on roofs and on open spaces.

More space should be made available for solar systems in open spaces, for example along the motorways. Approvals should be granted faster. There should be more solar systems over agricultural land (Agri-PV).

New concepts should make it easier to expand solar systems on the roofs of apartment buildings and make them attractive for residents.

Solar systems on balconies should be possible very easily.

The grid connections of new free-standing and roof-mounted systems are to be accelerated.

Tax hurdles are to be removed, for example in the case of trade or inheritance tax.

The federal government wants to build up production capacities for solar systems with the EU “in Germany and Europe”. The increasing demand should be largely covered by domestic production.

The number of skilled workers for the manufacture, planning, installation and maintenance of PV systems is to be increased.

The federal government wants to demand more research and development of solar technology.

