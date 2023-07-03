Soccer: towards the World Cup, the 25 blues chosen – Soccer

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 02 – Italy is made up of women’s football in preparation for the World Cup. Milena Bertolini has in fact chosen the 25 Italian players who will fly to New Zealand on Wednesday 5 July, where the national team will continue to work ahead of the world championship debut against Argentina, scheduled for 24 July at Eden Park in Auckland. Of the 32 players who took part in the last week of the rally in Brunico, Katja Schroffenegger, Valentina Bergamaschi, Julie Piga, Chiara Robustellini, Eva Schatzer, Flaminia Simonetti and Martina Piemonte remained out.



Giulia Dragoni and Emma Severini are called up, making their debut yesterday in Ferrara in the test against Morocco (0-0) and with them there will also be Chiara Beccari, starting line-up in the last two friendlies played, while Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo will join the team throughout the preparation period. In the event of injury or illness, the Fifa regulation allows changes to be made to the list of 23 players who will take part in the world tournament – which will be made official by 10 July.



The group will meet in Rome on Tuesday to embark on the day for Auckland. In addition to the Albicelestes, the other opponents in Group G are Sweden and South Africa.



Call-up list Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan); Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Beatrice Merlo (Inter), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo ), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus); Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina); Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma). (HANDLE).



