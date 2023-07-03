Home » Palermo invaded by waste, the space at Bellolampo is about to run out
World

by admin
Forty-five days of autonomy: this is the residual time left available for unloading waste into the IV tank of the Bellolampo landfill in Palermo. The data comes from the analyzes performed by the ‘Applied Chemistry Water Purification’ of Menfi.…

