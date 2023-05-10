Soccer, Women’s Bundesliga, 19th matchday: Narrow favorite wins for FC Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt

Status: 07.05.2023 23:16

VfL Wolfsburg delivered a goal festival against 1.FC Köln and remains on the heels of FC Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga leaders won at SGS Essen, Eintracht Frankfurt consolidated third place with a narrow win against Bayer Leverkusen.

VfL Wolfsburg celebrated a 7-1 win over 1.FC Köln on Sunday (May 7th, 2023). Pauline Bremer (8′), Marina Hegering (19′) and Lena Oberdorf, who scored again after a remarkable long-range shot to make it 3-1 (40′) in injury time of the first half (45’+2′), provided the goal at half-time clear conditions. Myrthe Moorrees had meanwhile equalized for Cologne (10th).

19th matchday

arrow right

After the break, Cologne’s Alicia-Sophie Gudorf helped Wolfsburg score a fifth goal with an own goal. Pauline Bremer (60th) and Alexandra Popp (85th) made the debacle perfect for the Cologne team, who are still fighting relegation with 15 points in ninth place.

Wolfsburg stays tuned to Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg also improved their own goal difference in the long-distance duel with FC Bayern with the high victory. With 51 points, VfL is still one point behind the leaders from Munich, but the goal difference is twelve goals better. The Wolfsburg women, who reached the final of the Champions League during the week, can continue to dream of winning all three titles this season.

FC Bayern with work win at SGS Essen

The table leader from Munich presented on Saturday (May 6th, 2023) with a surprisingly close 2-1 win (2-0) at SGS Essen.

At first everything went as expected: Lea Schüller skillfully headed a precise cross at the second post into the goal (35th), Lina Magull increased four minutes later after a corner kick to 2:0.

But Essen also tried everything in the second half to trip up the leaders and Bayern helped a little. Saki Kumagai saw the red card in the 59th minute for an “emergency brake”. Natasha Kowalski used the subsequent free kick against a poorly positioned wall to score the goal (61st). There were still chances to equalize, but at the final whistle Bayern were celebrating their 17th win of the season.

On the third to last matchday there are possible stumbling blocks for the top duo: champions Wolfsburg will play third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt next Sunday, Munich already have fourth-placed TSG Hoffenheim as guests on Friday evening.

Potsdam can hardly be saved

The six-time champion Turbine Potsdam can hardly be saved from relegation. The tail light lost 1: 6 (1: 3) in Hoffenheim, three games before the end of the season the gap to the saving shore is seven points. Hoffenheim’s Melissa Kössler (16th), Gia Corley (34th), Ereleta Memeti (39th/68th/81st) and Nicole Billa (70th) caused Turbine’s 15th defeat in the 19th game of the season, Alisa Grincenco (37th) .) only managed to make it 1:2 in the meantime.

Promoted MSV Duisburg, on the other hand, left the relegation places with a 2-0 (0-0) in the basement duel at SV Meppen, new penultimate is co-promoted Meppen. Dörthe Hoppius (48th) and Yvonne Zielinski (60th) scored for Duisburg in an important away win.

Eintracht still trembles in the end of the game

In the race for third place and thus qualification for the Champions League, Eintracht won 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and remains three points ahead of TSG Hoffenheim.

Nicole Anyomi (28′), Tanja Pawollek (50′) and Lara Prašnikar (74′) scored the goals for Eintracht in fifth place. For a long time it looked like a sovereign success. But then Verena Wieder, who was recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, scored from the penalty spot to make it 1:3 (85 ‘), Milena Nikolić made it 2:3 three minutes later.

The game was originally scheduled for the previous Friday evening but was postponed because the men’s Bundesliga game between Leverkusen and 1. FC Köln had been moved to Friday.