Soccer World Cup: Australia is at Matildas’ feet

With a penalty thriller for the history books with a total of 20 shooters and a result of 7: 6, Australia cleared France in the quarter-finals in Brisbane and remained in the race for the World Cup crown. On Wednesday (12:00 p.m., live on ORF1) at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, the prestige duel against England will be about the first place in the final. In the second semi-final on Tuesday in the New Zealand metropolis of Auckland (10 a.m., live on ORF1) Spain and Sweden will face each other.

The “Matildas” around winning goal scorer Cortnee Vine and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who saved a total of three French penalties, have already secured their place in the World Cup annals. Because the only hosts who could be found in the top four were the kickers from the USA in 1999. The Americans, who failed in the round of 16 this time, were also the only nation to win the title at home.

Women’s soccer euphoria in Australia

After Australia’s entry into the semi-finals of the women’s soccer World Cup, unprecedented soccer euphoria can be felt in the host country. A whole continent hopes that the football fairy tale will continue in the semi-final against England in three days.

Cheering stars and quota record

The euphoria in the country could also carry the “Matildas” to the top. Because even the most prominent “Aussies” could not be held after the quarter-finals. Comedian Rebel Wilson, who had interrupted filming in the United States, celebrated with thousands of fans at the public viewing in Sydney. “What an incredible win!!!” she wrote on social media. “Absolutely stunning ladies!!” Oscar winner Nicole Kidman posted a photo of the players cheering. Showing a heart in green and one in yellow, Tim Cahill is also “so proud”. “Keep going forward and inspiring the nation,” said the Australian record goalscorer.

Reuters/Carl Recine Not only in the stadiums, but also at public viewings when the “Matildas” play, there is a dense crowd

A reporter at the press conference after the coup against the French also showed how much the “Winter’s Tale” affects the entire continent. The journalist burst into tears of joy when she asked Tony Gustavsson if he knew his team had made a whole country happy. “You’re making me cry now, too,” the Australian team boss had to collect himself briefly. The Swede was “so incredibly proud” of his team. “The courage, the courage that everyone has shown is incredible.” He had previously told his players: “This is not about the medal, this is about the heart that beats.”

And how much the Australian heart beats for his “Matildas” is also shown by the TV ratings. 4.904 million “Aussies” are said to have trembled in front of the TV sets or via live stream during the quarter-final thriller – not counting the fans in pubs and at public viewings from Perth to Sydney. In the past 20 years, only when tennis star Lleyton Hewitt lost the Wimbledon final in 2005 did more people sit in front of the screen “down under” (5.56 million). A side note: The most-watched TV event in Australian history is Cathy Freeman’s 400m Olympic victory in Sydney in 2000.

Reuters/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Almost five million “Aussies” watched goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold on TV as she teased the French

Prime Minister causes discord

The successes of the soccer players also caused jubilation in the high politics of the country. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of the first to give well-wishes on the field in the quarter-finals. “I’m so proud, and this is all of Australia. Her legacy will live on for years to come,” said the Labor politician at Brisbane Stadium of the co-hosts, who are flying the flag of the hosts after New Zealand’s narrow defeat in the preliminary round.

In his euphoria, Albanese also announced that he would support a one-time holiday if the “Matildas” managed to take the last two steps to the summit, winning the title on August 20 in Sydney. But the politician also drew displeasure. In particular, the former international goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri was harsh on Twitter (X) with what she saw as a political PR gag. “Albanese keeps talking about this damn holiday. How about you properly fund our sport?” Barbieri wrote.

Reuters/Dan Peled Cheering for women footballers could bring Australia an extra holiday

Criticism of the Prime Minister’s plan also came from the economy. A spontaneous holiday would cost “billions of (Australian) dollars,” business officials were quoted as saying in local media. Small businesses in particular would suffer from short-term public holidays. Innes Willox, managing director of the Australian Industry Group, described Albanese’s move as “really silly”. The head of government countered the criticism with reference to the day of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September of the previous year. The day off even stimulated the economy.

Anticipation of prestige duel

In any case, a possible public holiday should be discussed at the upcoming cabinet meeting on Wednesday and thus immediately before the Australians fight against the European champions from England for a place in the final on Sunday. The “Matildas” will not only feel the tailwind from over 75,000 fans in Stadium Australia, but also from the entire country. “We know it’s going to be an away game and we’re looking forward to it. Let’s see if we can be inspired by it,” said English team boss Sarina Wiegman.

An additional “boost” should be a look at the recent statistics in duels with the English women. Although the record against the “mother country” of football is negative with two wins, two draws and three defeats, the most recent clash in a friendly in London in April went 2-0 to Australia. Particularly noteworthy: It was Wiegman’s only defeat as team boss of the “Lionesses” – and that in 37 games at the wheel.

