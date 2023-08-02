Soccer World Cup: Brazil suffers shipwreck in preliminary round

Jamaica, who suffered three defeats – including a 3-0 loss to Brazil – when they made their World Cup debut four years ago, qualified for a K for the first time with two draws and a 1-0 win over Panama .-o.-round. The strong defensive kickers from the Caribbean had also wrested a 0-0 draw from the French. In the round of 16, the Jamaicans will meet the winners of Group H on Tuesday (10:00 a.m., live on ORF1). The decision will be made on Thursday (12:00 p.m., live on ORF1 and ORF Sport +).

In front of 27,638 spectators in Melbourne, Brazil’s ninth World Cup ended with a disappointment that they had not expected beforehand and after their 4-0 opening win against Panama. The Selecao needed a win against Jamaica after losing 2-1 to France, but despite their best efforts they couldn’t get the ball past goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer. For the third time after the first two finals in 1991 and 1995, the Brazilians, who finished as runners-up in 2007, failed in the group stage.

Tumult in the Jamaican penalty area

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Brazil still had the chance of a lucky punch in a tumult in the Jamaican penalty area.

The zero number also meant the inglorious end of Marta’s World Cup career. The 37-year-old was a starting XI against Jamaica but was unable to make a decisive contribution to their sixth and final finals in the knockout stages. Marta is not only the Brazilian record goalscorer with 115 goals, the six-time world footballer has scored 17 goals in finals as many goals as nobody before – regardless of whether women or men.

France shakes off cold shower

The French shook off a cold shower with ease in front of 40,498 spectators at the Football Stadium in Sydney. Marta Cox put Panama ahead in the second minute with a sensational free-kick from 30 yards out. But the Central Americans’ first World Cup goal and the fastest of the current finals did not throw the favorites off course.

Dream goal for Panama

Marta Cox scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far with a sensational free kick.

Maelle Lakrar headed the equalizer around 20 minutes later (21st) for the favorites. Kadidiatou Diani (28′, 37’/penalties) and Lea Le Garrec (45’+5′) left no doubts about the outcome of the game before the break. Shortly after the break, Diani scored her third goal of the game from the penalty spot (52nd). Yomira Pinzon – also with a penalty in the 64th minute – and Lineth Cedeno (87th) improved the result from Panama’s point of view. But Vicky Becho set the final point with half a dozen for France (90+10).

Diani turns game worth seeing

Kadidiatou Diani put the French on the road to victory with her first of three goals.

While Panama said goodbye to the 2023 World Cup without a point, but still with three goals in their pocket, the French are in their fifth final tournament for the fourth time in a row in the knockout stages. After fourth place in 2011, when the group stage was followed directly by the quarter-finals, France only failed in the round of the top eight in the last two editions. The runners-up in Group H stand in the way of a similar success in the round of 16 of the current World Cup on Tuesday (11:00 a.m. CEST).

Soccer World Cup, Group F

Jamaica – Brazil 0:0

Melbourne, 27.638, SR Staubli (SUI)

Jamaica: Spencer – Wiltshire, A. Swaby, Blackwood, C. Swaby – Sampson – Matthews (46./Cameron), Primus, Spence, Brown (85./Washington) – Shaw

Brazil: Leticia – Antonia (81st/Geyse), Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires – Ary Borges (46th/Bia Zaneratto), Caroline, Luana (81st/Duda Sampaio), Adriana – Debinha, Marta (81st/Andressa)

Yellow card: Matthews

Panama 3-6 France (1-4)

Sydney, 40.498, SR Fortunato (ARG)

Tore:

1:0 Cox (2.)

1:1 Lakrar (21.)

1:2 Diana (28.)

1: 3 Diani (37’/penalty)

1:4 Le Garrec (45.+5)

1: 5 Diani (52nd/penalty)

2:5 Pinzon (64./Elfmeter)

3:5 Cedenus (87.)

3:6 Becho (90.+10)

Panama: Bailey – Baltrip-Kings, Natis (62./Espinosa), Pinzon, Jaen – E. Cedeno (58./E. Hernandez), Montenegro (58./S. Gonzalez), Salazar (46./L. Cedeno), Quinter, Tanner (81. Mills) – Cox

France: Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset, Lakrar, De Almeida, Cascarino – Becho, Le Garrec, Geyoro (46./Majri), Bacha (46./Asseyi) – Mateo – Diani (60./Fazer)

Gelbe Karte: Pinzon

