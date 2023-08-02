Udinese Market – Pafundi extension coming soon / All the details

Italian footballer Simone Pafundi is ready to extend his contract. Here are all the details of the negotiation with the Pozzo family

Il golden boy of Italian football is ready to continue his adventure in black and white. Simone Pafundi wants to be the protagonist at all costs over the next few seasons and is ready to do so with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders. Every day there seems to be progress on his contract extension and the young man who also showed off with the senior national team shirt can’t wait to be able to have his say. In recent days there have been talks with the management and the Pozzo family has been very clear about his importance within the project. The bianconeri have made various talents blossom and Pafundi could be just yet another of the very long list that is updated from season to season. We will see in the next few hours if the final agreement and the announcement will arrive. At the moment, the news that reaches us in the editorial office speaks of a possible extension until June 2025. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Udinese draws from the Old Lady: all the details <<

August 2, 2023 (change August 2, 2023 | 3:01 pm)

