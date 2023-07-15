Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent Colombia causes fear

Soccer Colombia

Brutality from Germany’s World Cup opponents leads to the game being abandoned

Reading time: 2 minutes

Apparently they like to go there: Colombia’s soccer players

A friendly ends in a scandal: Because Ireland’s players fear for their health, they call off the game against Colombia after just 23 minutes. Ireland’s coach’s clear words must also be a warning for Germany.

It’s the absolute classic on the country’s soccer fields, which can be heard at least three times per game after a failed tackle or an overly hard attack: ‘Take it easy, we all have to go back to work on Monday!’

The Irish footballers don’t have to appear in the office on Monday, but they still feared for their health in the friendly against Colombia a week before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After just 23 minutes in the friendly against the South Americans, the Ireland national team decided to leave the pitch and abandon the game. The reason for this was Colombia’s overly tough style of play, which was more reminiscent of a friendly than a rugby party.

“The game, which took place at Meakin Park in Brisbane, became too physical and after consultation with the match officials it was decided to end the game,” the Football Association of Ireland said. The Colombians played “physically over the top”.

Midfielder Denise O’Sullivan even had to be hospitalized after a violent foul with a tibia injury. However, the feared break was not confirmed there. Instead, she suffered a soft tissue injury and has to wear a special protective boot.

Denise O’Sullivan could miss the World Cup due to injury

“There was a risk of serious injury. The doctors feared it, but the X-ray showed there was hope,” said Ireland coach Vera Pauw.

“My players felt in great, great danger”

Pauw supported the decision to abandon the game. She didn’t want to risk any more injuries ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup match on July 20. “My players felt in great, great danger, they expressed fear. They were extremely upset. There was no other option but to stop the game to protect my players,” said Pauw.

The Colombian Football Association didn’t see the whole thing as dramatically, saying: “Ireland decided after 23 minutes that they didn’t want to continue playing. Although all the processes and training of our teams are in line with the Laws of the Game, healthy competition and fair play, we respect the decision of our opposing team.”

In the preliminary round, Colombia meets Morocco and South Korea as well as the German national team. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team has to be prepared for a very tough opponent on the second day of the game (July 30th).

