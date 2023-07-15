Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus – TV Courier

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Minsk by disseminating images of the exercises

The fighters of private military company Wagner are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the country’s defense ministry said. The ministry’s television channel, Voen TV, has in fact published footage of Wagner fighters in black masks intent on training Minsk soldiers regarding the defense of the territory. In the footage, mercenaries are seen instructing the Belarusian military on how to shoot and provide medical assistance. It seems that the training is taking place near the city of Asipovichy, about 90 km south of the capital, Minsk, where there is a camp dedicated to the exercises of the militia led by Prigozhin. The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not disclose the number of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group who had arrived in Belarus.

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 12:36 pm

