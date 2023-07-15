Home » Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus – TV Courier
World

Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus – TV Courier

by admin
Wagner mercenaries train regular forces in Belarus – TV Courier

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Minsk by disseminating images of the exercises

The fighters of private military company Wagner are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the country’s defense ministry said. The ministry’s television channel, Voen TV, has in fact published footage of Wagner fighters in black masks intent on training Minsk soldiers regarding the defense of the territory. In the footage, mercenaries are seen instructing the Belarusian military on how to shoot and provide medical assistance. It seems that the training is taking place near the city of Asipovichy, about 90 km south of the capital, Minsk, where there is a camp dedicated to the exercises of the militia led by Prigozhin. The Belarusian Defense Ministry did not disclose the number of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group who had arrived in Belarus.

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 12:36 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine, Wagner shows the passports of two British volunteers: "One of them died in Soledar"

You may also like

Weekly horoscope from July 17 to 23, 2023...

Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage...

Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities –...

Why fans don’t like Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon...

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Consumer Coupons Inject HK$13...

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy