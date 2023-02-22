Home Sports Sofficini Findus alongside Pinocchio On Skis – Sport Marketing News
Sofficini Findus alongside Pinocchio On Skis

Sofficini Findus alongside Pinocchio On Skis

find takes to the track with the brand sofficini as a gold sponsor alongside Pinocchio On Skisone of the most popular ski competitions in Italy, an important opportunity for many young athletes between the ages of 8 and 15 who hope to write their names alongside those of the great skiers who have won the Trophy in the past: from Deborah Compagnoni to Peter Fill , from Sofia Goggia to Federica Brignone, from Max Blardone to Giuliano Razzoli.

Synonymous with taste and fun even at the table, with the exceptional testimonial – the chameleon CarlettoSofficini Findus appears among the main brands of the youth alpine ski event.

The event Pinocchio on Skis, which started last January 14 from Ayas (AO), has already touched some of the main Italian ski resorts such as Torgnon (AO), Santa Caterina Valfurva (SO) and in the coming weeks will stop in Roccaraso (AQ), Sappada (UD), Prato Nevoso (CN) and Moena (TN). The national and international finals are scheduled in Abetone (PT) from 25 March to 1 April 2023.

A success for Findus which will support more than 1,700 young athletes from all over Italy, competing for the Pinocchio d’Oro (awarded to the winners of the Baby and Puppies categories) and, among the older ones, a place in Team Italia, access at the International Finals and the mention in the Golden Book of Pinocchio. The highlight of the 41st edition will be the International Phase, when over 30 foreign delegations will arrive at Abetone, with the best skiers in the Junior and Junior categories from all over the world.

