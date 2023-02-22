news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 22 – The Court of Rome has sentenced the Ministry of Defense to pay 600,000 euros to the family of soldier from Caserta, Leopoldo Di Vico, who died in March 2015, aged only 58, after a long illness against cancer developed following exposure to asbestos and other carcinogens. This was announced by the National Asbestos Observatory (Ona).



Di Vico was a lieutenant in the Italian Army, mechanic of the armored and armored vehicles of the Mechanized Grenadier Battalion of Sardinia, also employed in missions in Albania and Kosovo.



The ministry had denied recognition of the cause of service and the status of victim of duty, which came only after his death following a judicial dispute.



“Finally the sentence also arrives for compensation for damages”, comments the lawyer Ezio Bonanni, president of the ONA, who personally followed the story of lieutenant Di Vico, “however this will not bring Leopoldo back to his family”. Bonanni recalls that Di Vico is “one of the many of the Balkan syndrome.



For years, the association has denounced the risks associated with depleted uranium, radiation and the resulting nanoparticles which have caused no less than 400 deaths from hemolymphopoietic tumors alone among all those employed in missions abroad”. (ANSA ).

