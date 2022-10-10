Home Sports Rome, Mourinho: “Dybala how are you? I’m afraid very badly”
Rome, Mourinho: "Dybala how are you? I'm afraid very badly"

The Roma coach: “Lecce in 10, but I wanted it to finish quickly. Bad handling of the ball, also due to fatigue”

José Mourinho collects the three points with Lecce, but the face is certainly not that of the best days. “I don’t remember many games in my career in which I was 11 against 10 and I wanted it to end quickly. We are physically and perhaps mentally tired, playing on Thursday and Sunday is always hard. If you see Udinese-Atalanta today you notice the different intensity, you can see that they don’t play midweek. But we have managed badly, when you are tired you often complicate things instead of playing simple. I did not feel fear in the players, but a tendency to complicate things. They risked in the last 5 ‘/ 10’, it is true that we had 3-1 balls, but in a bad evening maybe the opponents draw with a shot or an inactive ball and it would have been a problem. played well and lost, today less well but we got three points. How is Dybala? I say bad not to say very bad, but I fear it is more very bad than bad. with a doctor, but I can tell c he is difficult. Even talking to Paulo I don’t have good feelings “.

Mou closes by analyzing the moment of the attackers, who struggle to score “The goals from Tammy and Belotti will arrive and will be more than those of Zaniolo, who also has to score a few goals. management of the match beyond the loss of Wijnaldum which was important to us. Sometimes I think my Italian has become horrible because I see players doing the opposite of what we said when preparing the match. “

October 9, 2022 (change October 10, 2022 | 00:54)

