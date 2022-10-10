José Mourinho collects the three points with Lecce, but the face is certainly not that of the best days. “I don’t remember many games in my career in which I was 11 against 10 and I wanted it to end quickly. We are physically and perhaps mentally tired, playing on Thursday and Sunday is always hard. If you see Udinese-Atalanta today you notice the different intensity, you can see that they don’t play midweek. But we have managed badly, when you are tired you often complicate things instead of playing simple. I did not feel fear in the players, but a tendency to complicate things. They risked in the last 5 ‘/ 10’, it is true that we had 3-1 balls, but in a bad evening maybe the opponents draw with a shot or an inactive ball and it would have been a problem. played well and lost, today less well but we got three points. How is Dybala? I say bad not to say very bad, but I fear it is more very bad than bad. with a doctor, but I can tell c he is difficult. Even talking to Paulo I don’t have good feelings “.