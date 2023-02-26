On Sunday Italian skier Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. For her, Goggia is the twenty-second victory in the World Cup in her career and her fifth this year: she is currently in first place in the specialty classification and sixth in the general classification. At Crans-Montana Goggia won with just 15 cents ahead of the Italian Federica Brignone, who is fourth in the general standings. For Italian women’s skiing, Goggia’s is the eighth victory of the season in the World Cup.

Stronger than the fog.

Stronger than the heat.

Stronger than track conditions. Even with a day of waiting, she wins: Sofia Goggia 💙#Goggia | #EurosportSCI @goggiasofia pic.twitter.com/yoOdu5P8hV — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) February 26, 2023