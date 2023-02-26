Home Sports Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana
Sports

Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana

by admin
Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana

On Sunday Italian skier Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. For her, Goggia is the twenty-second victory in the World Cup in her career and her fifth this year: she is currently in first place in the specialty classification and sixth in the general classification. At Crans-Montana Goggia won with just 15 cents ahead of the Italian Federica Brignone, who is fourth in the general standings. For Italian women’s skiing, Goggia’s is the eighth victory of the season in the World Cup.

See also  Edilnol stopped by Covid, playout to be rescheduled

You may also like

“It Was Our Day” – OA Sport

Felipe Drugovich to race in Bahrain if Lance...

Serie A: Udinese-Spezia on the pitch LIVE and...

Six Nations 2023: Where does Welsh rugby go...

Hurkacz’s triumph in Marseille! A great match, a...

The Knicks file the Pelicans practice, 5th consecutive...

Nongshim Cup Shen Zhenzhen defeated Koo Zihao and...

Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism –...

Alberto Zaccheroni, “slight improvements” after the head injury....

JV from ‘The JV Show’ on Wild 94.9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy