Fear and uncertainty have seized some specific sectors of the town of Kennedy in Bogotá, where the criminal gang known as the Train from Aragua he continues to do his thing, against the inhabitants of this part of the capital of the country, in addition to keeping the merchants of this area in check.

A few days ago it became known that the inhabitants of a sector of Kennedy They denounced that some members of the criminal gang lived with them in the residential units, but that they were being threatened and intimidated, presumably, by the criminals.

Given this situation and the implementation of a plan by the Police of the city, they found the first results, in order to dismantle the Train from Aragua in this part of the city, where the citizens have mentioned that they are tired of the situation.

These are three alleged members of the criminal gang who were captured by the Policeafter being caught posting pamphlets in the town of Kennedy, where they directly threatened the businessmen of the sector, in addition to declaring war on the other criminal structures that are in the area.

