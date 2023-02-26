She was killed and then cut into pieces, some parts of her body were found inside a refrigerator. It is the terrible end that befell the model and influencer Abby Choi, in Hong Kong. The woman was 28 years old and last week she appeared on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine l ‘Official. For the murder of him the police arrested three people. All very close to her: they are the father, mother and older brother of Choi’s ex-husband, with whom there was an ongoing economic conflict. All traces of the man have been lost.

Some remains of the model have been found in the refrigerator of a recently rented, unfurnished village house, which suggests that she was taken specifically to dispose of Choi’s body. In particular, her legs were found, while neither her head, torso, nor hands have yet been located. There was also a slicer and an electric saw in her house.

“We believe that between the victim and her ex-husband’s family there were many disputes over money, which concerned large sums», say the investigators, «someone was dissatisfied with how the victim managed his assets». Choi’s disappearance was first reported on Wednesday. She was last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked as a chauffeur.