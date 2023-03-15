NAPOLI – Mission accomplished: Napoli is in history. In fact, after the 2-0 win in Germany, Spalletti’s boys score a clear three against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to two goals from Victor Osimhen and a penalty from Zielinski and, for the first time, they advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Strengthened by the 5-2 inflicted on Liverpool at Anfield, the narrow success against Liverpool is enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid by Klopp, fruit of Benzema’s goal.

Champions League: results, tables and statistics

Osimhen like Ronaldo: the splendid third time in Napoli-Eintracht

Osimhen show: Napoli overwhelms Eintracht

The Germans approach well and, putting aside the fear of thePolitano’s flash-occasion, put the landlords in difficulty, who are struggling to express the high level of quality available on the pitch. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia turn on the light, forcing Trapp to work overtime. The balance breaks in the second minute of added time of the first half of the game: Lobotka serves Politano on the right out, a soft cross in the middle and splendid third time for the Nigerian, who whips the ball with his head, sending it behind the opposing goalkeeper. The former Lilla bomber then repeats itself in the 53rd minute with an easy tap-in on an assist from Di Lorenzo, but falls badly: he doesn’t celebrate the net, but screams of pain touching his wrist and scaring Maradona, before recovering and taking his place. The triumphal evening ends in the 64th minute, when Zielinski gets and converts the penalty kick of the final 3-0.

Napoli overwhelms Eintracht: Osimhen puts on a show with a brace

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid eliminates Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool fails to make a comeback that would have been historic. The heavy knockout remedied at Anfield in the first leg (5-2) allows Ancelotti’s Real Madrid to play in total tranquillity, administering and – sometimes – putting to sleep a game which, net of some risks, has never really been in question. Then, in the final, the knockout blow in boxing style, col usual Karim Benzema who in the 78th minute makes the best use of Vinicius Junior’s assist to decide the match.