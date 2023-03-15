Il Cagliari continues his run-up to the play-offs. Grabbing second place is not yet mathematically impossible even if it is very difficult. The promotion dream, however, is more alive than ever. While Claudio Ranieri he enjoys the goals of Lapadula and his Cagliari trying to do his job in the best way, Giulini and Bonato they can do nothing but wait and think about the transfer market .

There are some players who are no longer part of the rossoblù project and this is obvious. Just think about Nicolas Viola. He continues to be injured and the last time he played he was still there Liverani. As it happens (could it be a coincidence?) it was the Roman coach himself who wanted it. After Liverani’s sacking, he was never seen again and went off the radar. In January, during the winter transfer market session, he seemed destined to go to the Reggina but in the end it all fell through. And it doesn’t end there.