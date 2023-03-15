news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 15 – “It’s fantastic to be in the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of Naples. Yes, and it’s fantastic to have won tonight, we want to continue like this”. Napoli striker Viktor Osimhen said so in the post match on Prime Video.



Osimhen, who scored twice in the 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt also spoke of his desire to try to win the Champions League: “Let’s keep dreaming – he said – we have everything to play for it”. (HANDLE).

