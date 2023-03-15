Home News Unit for the search for disappeared persons took biological samples in Cesar
The Unit for the Search for Missing Persons, UBPD, carried out the 100 biological samples to citizens within the framework of the Regional Search Plan for persons reported missing that includes several departments of the country, including Cesar.

The conference was held in the municipalities of Curumaní, La Jagua de Ibirico and Chiriguaná, in the Cesaras well as in El Banco, Magdalena.

The samples were taken with differential approach and some at home because they are senior citizens with reduced mobility or delicate health conditions.

The Regional Plan has a record of 1,009 people reported missing in the armed conflict and 155 search requests in the intervened municipalities.

Currently, the UBPD intervenes in a part of the alternative cemetery of the municipality of El Copey where they have located 51 remains of possible victims of the armed conflict from the department of Cesar.

“The Search Unit evaluated and determined that the property was declared a place of forensic interest in July 2020, when the world saw the images of how bone structures were exposed in this cemetery when an excavation was carried out for the construction of graves where they would be made. burials to attend to the emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, explained the UBPD at that time.

