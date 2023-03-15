Home News Drug promotion and “ecstasy” arrest 3 people
Drug promotion and "ecstasy" arrest 3 people

Drug promotion and “ecstasy” arrest 3 people
Image: Hespress

Hespress from MarrakechWednesday, March 15, 2023 – 23:04

Elements of the wilaya of the judicial police in the city of Marrakech, in coordination with its counterpart in Rabat, based on accurate information provided by the services of the General Directorate of National Territorial Surveillance, arrested, on Wednesday March 15th, three people between the ages of 30 and 38, on suspicion of their involvement in the promotion of narcotics, psychotropic substances and forgery. use and issuance of checks without balance.

According to a communication to the Directorate of Security, the suspects were arrested in flagrante delicto, possession and promotion of drugs, and the grading procedures in the database of wanted persons indicated that one of them, who is the main suspect, is the subject of several search warrants issued against him at the national level by the police services in Rabat. On suspicion of his involvement in cases of forgery and his use and issuance of checks without balance.

The inspection carried out in this case also resulted in the suspects being in possession of 325 grams of cocaine and 882 hallucinogenic Ecstasy tablets, in addition to seizing a kilogram and 950 grams of shira, three light cars and an amount of money suspected of being the proceeds of this criminal activity.

The suspects have been kept under theoretical custody, subject to the judicial investigation supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine the rest of the possible extensions of this criminal activity, as well as to arrest the rest of those involved in committing these criminal acts.

