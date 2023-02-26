Against the Czech tennis player, Novak Djokovic will begin his journey to the trophy in Dubai, at the tournament that he has won five times in his career.

The best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, is playing in the tournament in Dubai next week and is fighting for his third trophy in 2023. Yesterday he found out the complete draw for the tournament, and today it became clear who he will play against in the first round – his rival will be the young Czech tennis player Tomas Mahac (22), currently the 120th tennis player on the planet.

In his career, he was only briefly ranked among the 100 best tennis players in the world, and probably even people who follow this sport in detail are not overly knowledgeable about his career. But much more famous than Tomas is his girlfriend – seven-time Grand Slam champion Katerina Sinjakova (26)! This is what Katerina looks like:

At one time, she was in second place in the ranking of the world‘s best junior women, and when she moved to senior tennis, she found herself in doubles. She is currently ranked 46th on the WTA list, at one time she was within reach of the top 30but that’s why she has no equal in doubles – in a pair with Barbora Krejčikova, she won as many as seven Grand Slam titles, and she only lacks the new trophy at the US Open, as she has two cups from each.

The list of great results in Katerina Sinjakova’s career does not end there, since in previous years she won the FED Cup with the Czech national team, the Final Masters in tandem with Krejcikova, who was her “partner in crime”, and when they put a gold medal around their necks in Tokyo from the Olympic Games.

By the way, she was already a girl then Tomas Mahaca, who managed to win her at the Australian Open in 2021. While they were together in quarantine before the first Grand Slam of that season, the two Czech colleagues got to know each other a little better and the four-year-younger tennis player managed to convince the older, more experienced and more trophy-winning colleague to start a romance.

