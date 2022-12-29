Sevilla are also chasing the purple jewel worth 40 million. The club: it is not for sale

On his way back from the glory days, he enjoyed posting the various top 11s of each day of the World Cup where they always placed him in the middle, because that is his place, with the greatest players on earth. Him with Mbappè and Messi, who would have thought huh? Then he discovered that in Morocco they dedicated a giant mural next to a lion, like the ones they dedicate to legends. And he posted that on video as well. Right pride, not vanity, for those who have been able to seize the moment and who want to extend it into a magical moment. Everyone is crazy about Amrabat, the key man in a Morocco that amazed everyone in Qatar. Everyone is crazy about Sofyan and Fiorentina is puffing out their chests waiting to inflate their wallets.

Klopp and others — La Viola had passed out to immediately take the revelation of Verona, so much so that she had paid him 18 million (+ 2 of any bonus) leaving him at the court of Juric until the end of the season. It seemed like a half-baked deal, because Amrabat had had a decent first season in purple and a disappointing second. But this season it has exploded again, literally dragging the Italian team. He completed the job at the World Cup and now his value is 40 million, if not 45. There is Klopp’s Liverpool on his trail: he wants to arm himself in the middle and Sofyan is the ideal player. But Conte’s Tottenham is also chasing him and there is also competition from La Liga, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the lead. See also Serie A transfer market, the players redeemed and those returned to the base

Sofyan blindato — There would be a nice auction to be set up, also because the suitors are increasing day by day. But Fiorentina does not hear any sirens. Amrabat cannot be sold, this is what the club says, on the strength of a contract that with the automatic option will only expire in June 2025. They consider him a fundamental pawn, difficult to replace. But, as a sports directors senator, Giorgio Perinetti, says, “it would be a shame to lose a player like that in January. However, there are transfer market needs that are difficult to ignore, in this case I think the famous transfer market motto could apply, “sell, earn and repent”. It is not easy to replace Amrabat now, but I say that it is equally difficult to say no to certain offers”. Will Fiorentina be able to resist or will they ride the wave to reinvest in their weak point, the attack? We’ll see, for now it’s focused on exits: Maleh, Benassi, the highly sought after Zurkowski and perhaps Gollini, who wants to go and play.

Already at work — One thing is certain. The problem will certainly arise again this summer because Amrabat wants to play in the Champions League, also boosted by his coach Regragui who keeps repeating that “with all due respect to Fiorentina, Sofyan deserves a big”. Amrabat returns to Florence on January 1, as agreed. It is unlikely that he will play the first match against Monza on the 4th, but in the meantime he is already working to get off to a great start. Yesterday his agent, Mohamed Sinouh, posted a video where the player runs at a good pace on the treadmill. Heating for a “hot” season. See also Sottil's Udinese immediately raises the bar: with the Leverkusen Champions League exam

