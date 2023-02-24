Sepp Straka put in a solid opening lap at the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens. The defending champion, who was the first Austrian to win a PGA tournament in Florida last year, played a round of 69 (1 under par) in the $8.4 million tournament on Thursday. The Viennese, who lives in the USA, thus occupied the shared 25th intermediate place. Straka double bogeyed with two bogeys and five birdies.

Meanwhile, Lukas Nemecz got off to a good start at the World Tour tournament in India. With a round of 71 (1 under par), the Styrian was 15th in New Delhi.