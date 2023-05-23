Sometimes it had to come, but it could wait, said Hruban after the end of Nymburk

The former captain of Nymburk basketball players Vojtěch Hruban assessed the failure of the reigning champions in the league semi-finals as the end of an era that had to come once, but could have waited a few more years. Coach Ladislav Sokolovský’s men lost the decisive seventh match against Opava 66:81 at home on Monday and will not continue their 18 titles in a row. Hruban praised Nymburk for how they managed to make the series even more dramatic from 1:3, but in an interview with ČTK he said that the Central Bohemians paid for a number of changes they had to deal with during the season.

