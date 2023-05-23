Home » Sometimes it had to come, but it could wait, said Hruban after the end of Nymburk
Sports

Sometimes it had to come, but it could wait, said Hruban after the end of Nymburk

by admin

The former captain of Nymburk basketball players Vojtěch Hruban assessed the failure of the reigning champions in the league semi-finals as the end of an era that had to come once, but could have waited a few more years. Coach Ladislav Sokolovský’s men lost the decisive seventh match against Opava 66:81 at home on Monday and will not continue their 18 titles in a row. Hruban praised Nymburk for how they managed to make the series even more dramatic from 1:3, but in an interview with ČTK he said that the Central Bohemians paid for a number of changes they had to deal with during the season.

See also  Serie A-Keane beats Szczesny with one blow to hit Juventus 1-0 Roma

You may also like

four people arrested for hanging a mannequin bearing...

Juventus penalized, “a joke” for José Mourinho (AS...

The overall scale of the project is larger...

Women’s Under-17 Championship: Watch England face Spain in...

Vinicius Jr: Micah Richards says Javier Tebas comments...

NBA: Nuggets after “sweep” over Lakers in finals

“I have to think”. LeBron James confirms withdrawal...

INESSA KRAVETS, THE LUNGIST WHO WON ESPECIALLY IN...

HOCKEY ONLINE: The last chance for the Danes,...

The FIGC: “Juve penalized by 10 points in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy