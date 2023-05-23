Roger Waters direct to theaters arrives this week

Roger Waters, founding member and creative force behind the golden years of Pink Floydpresents his tour “This Is Not A Drill”, in theaters around the world. Billed as his first farewell tour, this global film event, directed by Sean Evanswill offer fans the chance to see and hear his acclaimed show live in all its cinematic glory.

The set will include twenty classic songs by Pink Floyd and Roger Waters, including: “Us & Them”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Wish You Were Here” and “Is This The Life We Really Want?”. Waters will also debut his new song, “The Bar.” The performer will be accompanied on stage by Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair y Seamus Blake.

The concert of his tour “This Is Not A Drill”, which will be broadcast live from his show at the O2 Arena Prague, Czech Republic, will hit theaters around the world via Trafalgar Releasing in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. Tickets for the live broadcast of the performance are on sale through www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com. Enter the website and search for your city to find out the venues where the concert can be seen.

