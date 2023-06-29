Son Heung-min (Tottenham) loses a year after age calculation change in South Korea

This Wednesday, Tottenham striker Son Heung-min looked a year younger without taking any administrative steps, due to the enactment of a new law. Initially, South Koreans took into account the gestation period to calculate their age, and aged one year on January 1 each year, including those born in December. Thus, the latter were almost a year old when they were born.

Since Wednesday, the South Koreans have stuck to international laws. Some have therefore “lost” a year, including Son Heung-min (born July 8, 1992) or Kim Min-jae (born November 15, 1996), the defender of Naples. But this will have little impact on their sporting career, since the Premier League, for example, already took the date of birth into account when calculating the age of players.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

