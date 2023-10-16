Song Kai Takes Charge: The New Head of the Chinese Football Association Aims to Elevate Football Reform and Development

New Leadership Elected for Chinese Football Association, Sets Sights on Reforming and Developing Chinese Football

On October 16, the 12th Member Congress of the Chinese Football Association convened in Beijing to select a new executive committee, chairman, and vice-chairman. The congress saw Li Yingchuan, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, and Song Kai, director for the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, being appointed as party secretary and chairman of the Chinese Football Association, respectively.

The Vice-Chairman position will be retained by Sun Wen, former vice-chairman of the Chinese Football Association. Sun Wen, who was in charge of women’s football and other related work, is the only member from the previous leadership team remaining in her post. Gao Hongbo, former vice-chairman of the Chinese Football Association responsible for youth training and other tasks, has voluntarily resigned from his position. Despite stepping down as vice-chairman, he will continue serving Chinese football as the technical director of the Chinese Football Association.

Several individuals were elected as vice presidents of the Football Association. Yuan Yongqing, a member of the temporary working group of the Football Association, also serves as deputy secretary and secretary-general of the Party Committee. Xu Jiren, director of the Sports Department at Xinhua News Agency, and Yang Xu, responsible for the work of the Chinese Football Association’s preparatory group, were also elected vice presidents.

The new executive committee consists of 20 members, a reduction from the previous 35. Among the new committee members are Wang Shuang, a Chinese women’s football international, and Zheng Zhi, former captain of the Chinese men’s football team and current national football assistant coach.

Song Kai, the newly elected chairman of the Chinese Football Association, has made significant strides in achieving the “three major goals” of Chinese football. Song Kai joined the Chinese Football Association as deputy leader of the preparatory group earlier this year, culminating in his election as chairman. He possesses years of experience as the director of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, overseeing the development and revitalization of the “three major goals” in his local sports department.

During Song Kai’s tenure, Liaoning Province implemented the “Implementation Opinions on Integrating Sports and Education to Revitalize and Develop Liaoning’s ‘Three Major Balls'” in February 2021. This initiative aimed to achieve breakthroughs in Liaoning’s basketball, volleyball, and football teams. Under Song Kai’s leadership, the Liaoning men’s basketball team won three CBA championships and twice secured the National Games championship.

The new chairman expressed his commitment to reform and develop Chinese football, stating that the Chinese Football Association will work unitedly, diligently, openly, purely, and courageously. He emphasized the need to push for the reform and development of Chinese football to new heights.

With the appointment of a new leadership team, the Chinese Football Association’s focus now turns to crucial issues, including youth football development, reviving professional leagues, managing professional clubs, and improving overall Chinese football standards. The new leadership aims to implement these initiatives progressively, ultimately getting Chinese football back on track and elevating its overall level.

The new era for Chinese football has officially begun under Song Kai’s leadership. As the reconstruction takes shape, the Chinese Football Association is determined to reform and develop the sport, ushering in a brighter future for football enthusiasts across the nation.

(Source: Yangcheng Evening News·Yangcheng School)

Share this: Facebook

X

