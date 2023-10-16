Tencent Announces Three Hit Dramas Certified by Xiao Zhan and Li Qin

Tencent, one of China‘s leading technology and entertainment companies, has recently revealed three highly anticipated dramas that have been certified by popular actors Xiao Zhan and Li Qin. These dramas include “The Sea in Dreams” by Xiao Zhan and Ren Min, “Jade Bones” featuring Xiao Zhan and Ren Min, and “Sauvignon Blanc” starring Yang Zi, Zhang Wanyi, and Deng Wei.

“The Sea in Dreams,” directed by Fu Ning and written by Xu Bing and Zhou Heyang, revolves around the lives of Xiao Chunsheng, played by Xiao Zhan, and a group of young individuals who emerge from Shichahai. The series follows their journey through pivotal life experiences such as college entrance exams, military service, and entrepreneurship, ultimately becoming pioneers in the era of reform and opening up. The drama premiered on the CCTV TV drama channel on June 1, 2023, and is simultaneously being broadcast on Tencent Video.

Adapted from Cang Yue’s novel “Zhu Yan,” “Jade Bones” tells the story of Crown Prince Shi Ying, portrayed by Xiao Zhan, and Princess Zhu Yan of the Chi Tribe, played by Ren Min. Directed by Jiang Jiajun, the romantic fantasy drama explores their fateful relationship as they navigate the trials and tribulations of the Kongsang Dynasty. “Jade Bones” is set to premiere on Tencent Video on July 2, 2023, and will be available globally on Netflix from July 7.

Lastly, “Sauvignon Blanc,” directed by Qin Zhen and Yang Huan, features an ensemble cast led by Yang Zi, Zhang Wanyi, and Deng Wei, with a special appearance by Tan Jianci. This costume mythological drama, adapted from Tong Hua’s novel of the same name, follows the story of Ji Xiaoyao, played by Yang Zi, who lives a difficult life in the wilderness before embarking on a journey of family, love, and friendship. “Sauvignon Blanc” is scheduled to be broadcasted on Tencent Video starting July 24, 2023.

Fans of these talented actors and drama enthusiasts can look forward to the captivating stories and performances showcased in these three highly anticipated dramas. With Tencent’s extensive reach and platforms, viewers can enjoy these series on Tencent Video and even Netflix for international audiences.

In conclusion, the announcement of these three hit dramas certified by Xiao Zhan and Li Qin has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders. As Tencent continues to deliver high-quality content, viewers can expect a memorable and immersive experience through these compelling stories brought to life by talented actors and creative teams.

