Sonia Bruganelli talks about her earnings and her success in an interview with Il Messaggero.

Sonia Bruganelli she is not new to the controversies related to her luxurious and often over the top lifestyle and over the last few years she has been called several times to respond to the fans who follow her on Instagram and who have often criticized her for what they consider a display of his wealth. L’entrepreneur and wife of Paolo Bonolis since 2002 she hasn’t cared much about it and goes on her own way, strong in the renewed visibility that her participation in Big Brother Vip is ensuring her as a commentator strongly desired by the conductor Alfonso Signorini.

Sonia Bruganelli and her husband’s money — It is the entrepreneur herself who reveals it in a long interview with Messenger to return to the subject, explaining that what fans see on Instagram is not real life: “It’s not true that I go shopping to make everyone gnaw. On social networks, I put the things I like to have fun, not real life. I don’t I flaunt, I play with what helps me overcome so many pains. I certainly don’t wear the serious things I do. I’m not like Chiara Ferragni, who calls press conferences”.

The digs at Chiara Ferragni — The dig at Italy's most famous influencer comes a few days after Chiara Ferragni's announcement on her cachet for Sanremo 2023 which will be donated to charity. Bruganelli has very clear ideas about this: "Some things are done in silence".

The TV producer admitted without too many words that her husband Paolo Bonolis had an important role in his debut on TV, even if the secret of his success today would be linked to his personality: “On TV, if I’ve been called a second time as a commentator, it’s because I’m doing well. TV doesn’t offer discounts: if it doesn’t work, you’re out. When I was young, however, to avoid this brand, I had some ambitions to stay in the spotlight , thanks to Paolo I entered the editorial staff of Hi Darwin“.

Money management in the Bonolis-Bruganelli house — Sonia Bruganelliduring the same interview, wanted to reveal even a little more about her earnings, compared by the 48-year-old to those of a Serie B footballer. Then the admission, half-jokingly: “I spend Paolo’s money and I accumulate mine.” Is this the secret to getting rich?