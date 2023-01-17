JAIR PIMIENTA / EL PILÓN

Mariela Santana Mindiola, owner of a commercial establishment dedicated to renting furniture for events, assured that on Tuesday, January 10 of this year, a man approached her facilities with the intention of renting some chairs, arguing that it was recommended by a person she knows, so she had no qualms about completing the business.

The alleged offender assured Mariela Santana that he resided at Carrera Cuatro with Calle 18, very close to the place where the aforementioned business is operating, he told her that he needed to rent fifteen chairs to attend a meeting in a kindergarten and he handed her ten thousand pesos as a deposit, so she never received anything irregular.

The event was recorded by security cameras located at the scene, in which you can see how this person enters, chooses the chairs, arranges them one above the other and accommodates them with total expertise on the motorcycle on which he was traveling and he leaves.

The alleged thief leaving on his motorcycle with the chairs that, according to the complainant, were stolen PHOTO. COURTESY.

This was said by the affected woman in an interview for EL PILÓN; “He gave me a reference to a neighbor that I know, who has nothing to do with this, I made him a receipt with his name, address and a contact telephone number, the contract was for him to deliver the chairs to me the next day in the morning but that day passed and he did not appear and did not answer the telephone numbers that he had registered on the invoice”.

He continues his story stating that after two days, that is, on Thursday, he went to the location where this person had assured him that his place of residence was, but when he asked for Melquis Sabier, the name that this person had left registered in the receipt, but they confirmed that they did not know him, there, according to what he said, “he realized that it had been stolen.”

From this medium we tried to contact the telephone numbers that were registered in the document but they were deactivated “nobody gives me a reason for this man, I have looked for him and he does not appear anywhere, that is why I am making this public complaint, so that other people Those who have this business are alert and the same thing happens to them,” concluded the affected woman.

SIMILAR CASE

A similar case happened to a person who is also engaged in this business and who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals. She stated that in recent days a man came to his workplace and hired him 150 chairs, which were taken by people from his work team to the place where an alleged event would take place.

He stated that everything was within the order of the requirements established for the provision of the service, because, as there were a considerable number of chairs, they had to confirm that the indicated site corresponded to where said eventuality was going to take place.

He continued by detailing that when the time established for the collection of the rented objects arrived, they moved again to the place where the chairs had landed but that the surprise was great when they realized that the place was closed and empty.

Like the woman in the previous story, this person insistently called the man with whom he had completed the business but they did not answer the phones and the managers of the place assured him that indeed this man had rented the place for an hour and that before the agreed time had left the place.

WHAT TO DO IN THESE CASES?

In order to have a broader vision on the subject, EL PILÓN contacted Jhon Diaz Carpio, a lawyer by profession who stated that this type of case can be classified as breach of trust, since in the cases dealt with in this journalistic note, these two people misappropriated some items that were made available through a verbal lease.

Therefore, in the case of Mrs. Mariela Santana, who has evidence, such as the video in which the alleged thief is detailed, she can go to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and report the fact so that this person is investigated as an alleged breach of trust.

On the other hand, Diaz Carpio recommends that people who are engaged in this type of business adopt policies that allow them to have greater security when providing services, such as trusts or insurance policies, as well as investigate the workplace of people , as well as alternate telephone numbers and as an essential requirement the identity document.