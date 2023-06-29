Home » Sorry. We were all hurt
Gianmarco Pozzecco, coach of Italbasket, spoke to Area52. And he commented on Paolo Banchero’s “no” to the national team: «The national team we have set up is the national team Petrucci dreamed of. They are a loved and respected team. Loved by players and people. Respected by the players, because today everyone would like to come to the national team. Our task is to continue on this path».

“We were bad. Not for the boy’s choice, we would never question it. Choosing between Italy and the USA was not easy. At the same time I wondered how he experienced this mutation from future Duke player to NBA star. His point of view has changed exponentially. This is why we would have respected his choice in any case ».

«My relationship with Petrucci is beautiful. He said certain things in the Gazzetta, and that’s what we think. His way of “not communicating” his choice to us disappointed us a little. Choosing Team USA is perhaps even more logical than Italy, but the form, not having communicated it to us, not having warned us…».

“I’m sorry. We were all hurt.”

