Original title: South Korean players occupy half of the standings after the first round of the Holy Land Brotherhood Children’s Hospital Open

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Photo) On October 7th, Beijing time, the Shriners Hospital for Children Open ushered in the first round of the contest. Tom Hogg of the United States temporarily led the leaderboard with a score of 63 (-8). .

Kim Shi-won from South Korea shot a 64 (-7), tied for T2 with Maverick McNealy of the United States. Kim Joo Hyung, Im Sung Jae and other 8 players handed over 65 (-6) and ranked T4.

Yuan Yichun ranked T38 with a 68 (-3), Luo Xuewen ranked T80 with a 70 (-1), Dou Zecheng ranked T125 with a 73 (+2), and Yu Junan ranked T55 with a 69 (-2).

Chinese players

In the first round, Yuan Yichun played the best among the 4 focus players. He started from the back 9 holes. Although he made a bad start on the 12th hole and made a bogey, he made the next 6 holes. 4 birdies to finish the first half with a 33 (-3). After the transition, Yuan Yichun played relatively stable, swallowed a bogey and also made a birdie, and finally ended the first round with a score of 68 (-3). Compared with the previous two games, today’s Yuan Yechun has obviously found his form, and his confidence in hitting the ball has also increased a lot. I hope he can bring us more exciting performances in the follow-up games.

(Yuan Yechun kicks off)

Luo Xuewen, a Chinese player who qualified for the competition through the qualifying round, took part in the competition for the first time and handed over a score of 70 (-1). He started on the first nine holes and made a bogey on the first hole. Later, he slowly recovered his form, and finally made his first birdie of the day on the 9th hole before the end of the transition, ending the first half with a score of 35 (+0). In the second half, he ended the whole day with 2 birds and 1 bogey. Although it was his first time participating, Ronaldinho still had a very stable performance. I look forward to his performance in the follow-up games.

Dou Zecheng played poorly in the first half, making four bogeys to finish the first nine holes with a 39 (+4). After the transition, he adjusted his state in time, first made a birdie on the 12th hole, then made an eagle on the par-5 13th hole, and made another birdie on the 14th hole when he was feeling hot. Finished with a 73 (+2).

(Dou Zecheng reads the green)

Chinese Taipei’s Yu Junan continued his good form last week, making three birdies and a bogey to finish with a 69 (-2). Today, he averaged 334 yards and fairways. The rate was 57.14%. (Yu Junan is in the game) Leaderboard American Tom Hogg played well today, leading the leaderboard. Today’s Hogg’s state is very hot, and his luck is also very online. He caught the eagle on the 7th hole and the 16th hole, and also made 4 birdies, and finally ended the day with a score of 63 (-8). the match of. A 78.57% fairway percentage is a key factor in his performance. Kim Si-won, who played well in the just-concluded Presidents Cup, was in great iron and putting form today. He made 8 birdies in the whole game and ranked T2 with a score of 64 (-7). He had a fairway percentage of 78.57% today and a greens percentage of 83.33%. Speaking of Kim Shi-won, his precise irons and long-grip putter obviously left a deep impression on the audience. Whether this new type of grip can become a new trend in golf, we have to look forward to Kim Shi-won play in subsequent games. See also Ddl Zan, the Italian influencers have entered the field (and will remain there) (Kim Si-won’s long-grip putter) As Kim Si-won’s Presidents Cup partner Kim Joo-hyung’s performance today is also remarkable. He made 6 birdies without making any bogeys throughout the game. The interesting thing is that as players in the same group, Kim Si-won and Kim Joo-hyung have the same batting strategies today. The balls of the two of them often appear in the same position throughout the game. Finished the day with a 65 (-6). (Kim Joo-hyung kicks off the game) The defending champion Im Sungjae also had a good performance today. He made 7 birdies in the whole game and continued to attack the championship with a score of 65 (-6). He won the championship here last year and set a new record. Tournament record. The Korean player with the same performance as Im Sungjae and Kim Hyung Sung also made 7 birdies today. Among the top 12 players, South Korean players have occupied 4 seats, and their strength can be described as strong. The best goal of the day came from England player Matt Wallace, who cut the ball directly into the hole 113 yards from the flagpole on the par-4 11th hole, drawing cheers from the audience!Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: