According to IGN, EA has developed an ambitious story-driven “Plants vs. Zombies” action-adventure game, code-named “Hot Tub.” But it was canceled in late 2016, when EA transferred development resources to Visceral Games to develop the Star Wars game, which was later cancelled as well.

IGN broke the news details:

The story-packed Plants vs. Zombies game is said to take the series in a different direction, with a name reminiscent of the 2010 movie “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

is an action-adventure game with the “open corridors” of Uncharted, the combat of Batman: Arkham Knight, and the family-friendly vibe of Ratchet and Clank

The protagonists are teenage siblings thrown back in time in a zombie-infested experiment, teaming up with familiar plants from the Plants vs. Zombies series to battle zombie enemies across multiple historical eras

The project represents a major leap forward for a franchise that was previously limited to tower defense and third-person shooters, and has the potential to expand into new strengths for publisher EA, which is sorely lacking in family-friendly single-player adventures

Originally planned to be released in late 2017

It wasn’t canceled because the project went wrong, in fact the game didn’t encounter any major budget issues, deadlines, and project size.Yes but because EA slanted resources to Visceral’s Star Wars game, which was canceled not long after