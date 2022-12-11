Original title: Southgate: Bravery night must maintain an offensive style of play to ensure that the details are perfect

On December 10th, Beijing time, the quarter-finals of the World Cup officially kicked off. At 3 o’clock tomorrow morning, England will play against France to compete for a place in the semi-finals.

Before the game, England coach Southgate accepted an interview and said that his team will continue to take offensive football in the game.

Southgate said that he would not allow his players to play on the bus, but hoped that they would use their offensive firepower to win the World Cup for the team. England have scored 12 goals in the attacking end in the first four games. Southgate said they will not change this mentality. It will be a brave and heroic night.

When asked whether to maintain the current offensive style of play, Southgate said: “The answer is beyond doubt, we will maintain this style of play. Yes. We believe we will score goals and we intend to.

We’ve beaten a lot of big teams, we’ve had a lot of pressure nights, we’ve been resilient in a lot of situations. I know my players are ready. In the European Cup, we reached the final again after 55 years, we won the semi-finals of the European Cup, and we also reached the semi-finals of the World Cup.

But all this is history. France has many high-level players and we have a difficult game ahead. It’s going to be a night for millions, my players will remember where they are and we want to give the fans a night to be proud of. “

When talking about the mentality of the team facing France, Southgate said: “England is a team with confidence now. We have to realize that we could have played a wonderful game against France four years ago. The game. But we didn’t really experience such a game, and we didn’t play a good performance.

Now that we’ve played so many games like this, we know that at this stage, we’re going to have a close game against France. We also have the ability to win this game.

We need to make sure the details are as perfect as possible, we will never be perfect, but we must.

We have to stick to the path we have been going, we need to do many things and some things we have to do well to win the game. “

(pee)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: