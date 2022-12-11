Home Entertainment Jolin Tsai wore a nightgown and started a live broadcast, and was yelled at as an actor-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

by admin
Jolin Tsai (bottom right) live broadcast in pajamas. (taken from IG)

(Taipei, 9th)Jolin Tsai(Jolin) recently contributed to the film “About the time the ghost and I became family“created the theme song”dear object“, she, who seldom broadcasts live, had a meeting with the director yesterdayCheng WeihaoactorLin Bohong,hostHuang ZijiaoLive chat together, attracting thousands of pilgrims, but Jolin is wearing a nightgown in the mirror, and it looks like she is not wearing anything inside, her sexiness index is beyond the table, and fans call her super beautiful.

Jolin was asked if she was wearing pajamas? She was a little shy and said that she also wanted to promote the products around the concert, and this pajamas is one of the products, and she began to recommend the material to be comfortable, and there are boys’ sizes. set.”

Previously, Jolin was asked to listen to “Pirate” by fans. Yesterday, a netizen asked again whether “Pirate” would be sung at the concert at the end of the year. She pretended to be mysterious and said: “Maybe, maybe not, I don’t know.” But it is guaranteed to sing “Dear Object”, and fans are asked to “prepare well first”.

I have to wait for my next life to act again

As for the progress of the new album, Jolin admitted that it will definitely not be released in time this year, and may start to “record it” after the concert in early January next year. Some fans joked about it: “It seems that it will have to wait until 2024.”

See also  Live Preview | Zhou Brothers × Zhou Guoping × Xu Bing × Zhang Yue: Feeling - The Soul of Art_Chinese Painting_Western_Painting Forum

Although she didn’t participate in the “Guan” film this time, everyone encouraged Jolin to take the challenge. She said with a smile: “Everyone wants to push me into acting, and I will say that if I am reborn as an actor in my next life I will do it.” The host Huang Zijiao mentioned that she had acted in an idol drama, and Jolin immediately shouted: “It’s horrible, don’t mention it!”

Jolin Tsai took a group photo with Cheng Weihao, Huang Zijiao, and Lin Bohong making playful hand gestures. (taken from IG)
Jolin Tsai released a new song to sing the theme song for the movie, and it will be sung at the Little Arena at the end of this month. (taken from Facebook)
Jolin Tsai posted on the social network, feeling like confessing to someone. (provided by the time difference)

