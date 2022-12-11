(Taipei, 9th) (Jolin) recently contributed to the film “ “created the theme song” “, she, who seldom broadcasts live, had a meeting with the director yesterday actor ,host Live chat together, attracting thousands of pilgrims, but Jolin is wearing a nightgown in the mirror, and it looks like she is not wearing anything inside, her sexiness index is beyond the table, and fans call her super beautiful.

Jolin was asked if she was wearing pajamas? She was a little shy and said that she also wanted to promote the products around the concert, and this pajamas is one of the products, and she began to recommend the material to be comfortable, and there are boys’ sizes. set.”

Previously, Jolin was asked to listen to “Pirate” by fans. Yesterday, a netizen asked again whether “Pirate” would be sung at the concert at the end of the year. She pretended to be mysterious and said: “Maybe, maybe not, I don’t know.” But it is guaranteed to sing “Dear Object”, and fans are asked to “prepare well first”.

I have to wait for my next life to act again

As for the progress of the new album, Jolin admitted that it will definitely not be released in time this year, and may start to “record it” after the concert in early January next year. Some fans joked about it: “It seems that it will have to wait until 2024.”

Although she didn’t participate in the “Guan” film this time, everyone encouraged Jolin to take the challenge. She said with a smile: “Everyone wants to push me into acting, and I will say that if I am reborn as an actor in my next life I will do it.” The host Huang Zijiao mentioned that she had acted in an idol drama, and Jolin immediately shouted: “It’s horrible, don’t mention it!”