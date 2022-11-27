Home Sports Spain-Germany 1-1: goals from Morata and Fullkrug
Spain-Germany 1-1: goals from Morata and Fullkrug

Spain-Germany 1-1: goals from Morata and Fullkrug

The Spaniards ahead thanks to the former Juventus player, but Flick’s men avoid the second knockout in a row: they remain in the running to go through, but beating Costa Rica might not be enough

Draw between Spain and Germany (1-1): Morata and Fullkrug scored. Fun match and result that pleases the Red Furies more, now at 4 points and one step away from the round of 16. It may not be enough for the Germans to defeat Costa Rica.

++ FULL SERVICE FOLLOWS ++

November 27 – 21:59

