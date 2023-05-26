SPAIN – REPUBLIC OF IRELAND EUROPEAN SUB 17

The Barça striker will once again lead the Spanish under 17 team in the quarterfinals against the Republic of Ireland (8:00 p.m.)

If Julen Lopetegui’s team qualifies, it will ensure its presence in the World Cup of the category that will be held from November 10 to December 2

Spain will play tonight against the Republic of Ireland the semifinals of the European and rebound, its presence in the World Cup of the category that will be held from November 10 to December 2, with the venue still to be decided, after it was withdrawn the organization to Peru due to the doubts generated by its capacity.

Europe has five places, four for the semifinalists, and a fifth that will be settled, of those who remain in this round of quarters, the two best-ranked teams in the group stage. Translated, Julen Guerrero’s team will be in the World Cup if they beat the Irish. If he loses, he will play for that fifth place as long as Germany and England – the two teams that added the best average in the group stage – do not also fall eliminated.

The Spanish team faces the tie against Ireland with the Madrid player Óscar Mesa is out due to suspension. But they have the leadership of Lamine Yamal and the goals of Marc Guiu, also from Blaugrana, the tournament’s top scorer with three goals. Between them they have five of the six goals scored by Spain in the group stage.

The precedents play in favor of Spain, which has signed up the two previous clashes in the final phase of a European Championship, both in the group stage. In 1992, they won 2-0 and in 2008, 3-1. In this latest edition, Spain ended up raising the eighth of its nine gimped.

But they will do well not to trust Julen Guerrero’s pupils, since Colin O’Brien’s men come from getting off against all odds to the host Hungarywhich they defeated by a resounding 4-2.

possible alignments

spain: Raul Jimenez; Jon Martin, Pau Curbasi, Hugo Martinez, Muniz; Paul Prim, Javichu; Lamine Yamal, John Hernandez, Razor; and Guiu.

Republic of Ireland: Healthy; Kehir, Grande, Babb, O’Sullivan, Orazi; Akachkwu, Turley, Negry-McGrath; Melia and Razi.

Referee: Milos Milanovic (Serbia).

Campo: Nándor Hidegkuti (8 p.m.).