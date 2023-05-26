Video tribute to Gerard Miquel

Valencian musicians and friends of the illustrator Gerard Miquel have come together to pay tribute to him with a song.

Juancho Plaza has been in charge of composing, recording and producing the song, with the collaboration of Joan F. Toledo in the lyrics (both from The machines), and Juancho and Joan themselves have participated in the vocals, along with César Tormo de The MagneticsLalo Kubala isn’t following anyone. Autodesk_new The Mocetonesand the wind section has been in charge of The Fabulous Tormics. All of them groups that had their heyday in the 90s in Valencia.

Gerard Miquel did numerous illustration jobs, from textbooks to advertising. A prolific professional career, which he began with his collaboration in several underground comic magazines, he was one of the founders of the magazines Fan Cómic! and Kovalsky Fly (award for the best fanzine at the Barcelona Comic Fair in 1997).

More recently, in 2017, and based on a text by Fernando Arias, the publication of the graphic novel “I was a guide in hell” stands out, a fantastic adventure about the famous botanist Cavanilles, among many other works by the cartoonist. In addition, he illustrated several books for institutions such as the Museu de Prehistòria de València or the “Guía Ciclista de València” (2020), for the City Council.

The song “La bici de Gerard” was mixed at Little Canyon Studios by Luis Martínez, and is inspired by a funny anecdote with Gerard’s lost bicycle at the Bar Biplaza (its logo was designed by Gerard Miquel) in the Russafa neighborhood of Valencia , extolling with humor, the affable and calm personality of the protagonist. See also Empoli-Udinese 0-1 / The photo gallery of the match: all in three snapshots