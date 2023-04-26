Dave Lombardo, critic of his album Rites Of Percussion (2023)

Dave Lombardo seems to be going through an internal revolution that makes his work appreciated in different musical areas. Former drummer for the thrash metal authorities Slayer was lucky that Iggor Cavalera (ex Sepultura) said no to Mike Patton’s offer to join his band Fantomas in the late 1990s – practically a solo project, since Patton is a creator absolute of the concept. “That is a job for Lombardo”, replied the Brazilian and there a couple was formed that is giving us a lot: Dead Cross and Mr. Bungle are other groups that both share. Who says Patton says John Zorn and possibly in collaborations with the mythical crazy genius of New York jazz is where Lombardo ends up “taking off” as much more than the drummer of the best moment of Slayer and thrash in general. From then on, two Lombards appear: the one who experiments, the one who jumps on every plan proposed by Patton and Zorn, the one who thrives on that vertiginous musical language, the one who will shortly premiere his trip hop project Venamoris (together with his wife on vocals), works on soundtracks and then the one who, taking advantage of these enriching experiences, takes lucrative and “fun” jobs taking over with plenty of solvency from patches on Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Testament and now a new band, Empire State Bastard, with Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro.

This solo debut (literally solo: he is the only musician on the album) is a sort of sample of the level of creativity that Lombardo can reach at this point in his long journey. But it is also a percussion record, colorful and multiangular –it includes some harmonic instruments that do not divert attention from the percussive– but percussion nonetheless; that is: unattractive to listen to the whole thing in one go.

The compositions are solid and interesting, Lombardo –making use of an infinity of instruments typical of Latin, Eastern, American Indian and African cultures– unfolds into various characters among which he invokes funk rhythms, dramatic percussion and even makes one think of the spirit of Tito Puente, Lombardo’s inspiring muse since always and of this specific project since Patton gave him a gift “Top Percussion” of the star of Puerto Rican descent in the late 1990s.

“Rites Of Percussion” –mixed in a good way by David Lombardo, son of the protagonist– is a collection of songs that can appeal to fans and percussion geeks alike. And it has a delirious nod to the followers of Mr. Bungle, a band in which Lombardo is being the drummer of his “metal” formation: in some sections (“Initiatory Madness”, “Despojo”, “Maunder In Liminality”, etc) “Rites Of Percussion” It sounds as if it were the skeleton of an album by the historic group of Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance in their most experimental facet, the one that breaks the mold and the one that their fans miss the most. Curious.