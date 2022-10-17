Home Sports Spain, the ideal office manager? Without a doubt: Rafa Nadal
Spain, the ideal office manager? Without a doubt: Rafa Nadal

Spain, the ideal office manager? Without a doubt: Rafa Nadal

Who is the ideal office manager? For the Spaniards there is no doubt: Rafa Nadal. This is the conclusion of a survey conducted by an Iberian job portal on a sample of 5,000 people: the relative majority of interviewees 45% percent – indicated the current tennis number 2 as the perfect ‘boss’ to make an efficient and successful workplace.

It is not the first time that Nadal has obtained such a liking, already in 2017 the survey of the employment agency had placed him in first place, this time, however, Rafa has ridden the competition, as an absolute champion as he is, thanks to skills that are not only needed. to win a match, but also to be successful in life: humility (reported by 58 percent of respondents), honesty (50 percent) and passion for their work (45 percent). Among other things, the competition was not of a low level. In second place was the virologist Margarita del Val (33 per cent) in the third place the epidemiologist Fernando Simon (23 per cent) – the equivalent of our Burioni and Capua – while only fourth came Jeff Bezos (24 per cent), the founder of Amazon.

