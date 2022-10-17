7:16

Unicef, 4 million children poor because of the war

The war in Ukraine and the rise in inflation have brought another four million children from Eastern Europe and Central Asia to the poverty line, a percentage that is 19% higher than in 2021, according to a UNICEF report. “The impact of the war in Ukraine and the consequent economic recession shows that children are bearing the heaviest weight of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine – underlines Unicef ​​- Russia represents almost three quarters of the total increase in the number. of children living in poverty, with another 2.8 million children now living in families below the poverty line. Ukraine is home to half a million more children living in poverty, the second largest percentage, followed by Romania, with another 110,000 children in poverty.