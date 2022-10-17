Home World Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, center hit by kamikaze drones. Killed Italian foreign fighter in Donetsk
Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, center hit by kamikaze drones. Killed Italian foreign fighter in Donetsk

Some kamikaze drones exploded in the Shevchenkiv district: the anti-aircraft sirens went off shortly before the explosions. A week ago, the Moscow offensive on the Ukrainian capital and other cities in the country was launched, killing at least 19 people and wounding 105 and sparking international protests. Moscow, “Ukrainians offensive attempt in Donbass rejected”. Pro-Russian, Kiev prepares assault to take Zaporizhzhia power plant

Ukraine, Zelensky: “65 thousand Russians have died since the beginning of the war”

  • Russian mobilization commissioner for Ukraine ‘found hanged’

    Military Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Roman Malyk, 49, responsible for the mobilization campaign for Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, was found dead near a fence in his home in a village in Russia’s Primorsky region. The British newspaper Daily Mirror writes it, underlining that some sources speak of possible suicide by hanging. However, the police opened an investigation into the murder, for not ruling out suicide. His “suspicious” death comes after a series of attacks on mobilization centers across Russia: 70 offices have been hit by Molotov cocktails, writes the daily.

  • Unicef, 4 million children poor because of the war

    The war in Ukraine and the rise in inflation have brought another four million children from Eastern Europe and Central Asia to the poverty line, a percentage that is 19% higher than in 2021, according to a UNICEF report. “The impact of the war in Ukraine and the consequent economic recession shows that children are bearing the heaviest weight of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine – underlines Unicef ​​- Russia represents almost three quarters of the total increase in the number. of children living in poverty, with another 2.8 million children now living in families below the poverty line. Ukraine is home to half a million more children living in poverty, the second largest percentage, followed by Romania, with another 110,000 children in poverty.

  • Center of Kiev hit by kamikaze drones

    Kiev was hit by “kamikaze drone attacks”. This was stated by the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriï Iermak, after a series of explosions that shook the district of Shevchenkiv, in the center of the capital. “The Russians think that this will help them win the war – he commented – but it only shows their desperation”.

