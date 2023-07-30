Home » Spain women’s U19 European champions again – sport.ORF.at
Spain successfully defended the title at the women’s U19 football championship in Belgium. The team won Sunday’s final in Leuven against Germany 3-2 on penalties, after 120 minutes it was 0-0.

Like France, Spain holds five women’s U19 European Championship titles and is only surpassed by Germany (6) in this ranking. Austria’s selection failed in the group stage.

