Spain women’s U19 European champions again – sport.ORF.at

Spain successfully defended the title at the women’s U19 football championship in Belgium. The team won Sunday’s final in Leuven against Germany 3-2 on penalties, after 120 minutes it was 0-0.
Like France, Spain holds five women’s U19 European Championship titles and is only surpassed by Germany (6) in this ranking. Austria’s selection failed in the group stage.
