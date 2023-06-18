Home » Spain won the football Nations League
Spain won the football Nations League

Spain won the football Nations League

The Spain national football team won the Nations League, a European tournament reserved for national football teams whose final phase was being played these days. In the final match, Spain beat Croatia on penalties: the match ended 0-0 in regular time. In the semi-final, however, Spain beat the Italian national team 2-1, while Croatia qualified by beating the Netherlands. In the afternoon, Italy had won 3-2 against the Netherlands in the final for third place. The Nations League has existed since 2018, and each edition lasts two sports seasons: the first edition was won by Portugal, the second by France.

