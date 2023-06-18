They close establishments in the pineapple sector in Cerritos

Among the actions carried out by the health authorities in Pereira, including the rural sector, a health inspection process was carried out at 7 establishments for the sale and preparation of food and beverages in the Corregimiento de Cerritos.

These actions carried out by officials of the municipal Health Secretariat, resulted in the temporary closure of 2 establishments, where it was found that in said places they did not fully comply with the sanitary requirements for their operation.

Ángela Rincón, Secretary of Health in charge, said in this regard that “during the sanitary inspection process at the different establishments we were able to identify the existence of products on display with suspended and expired sanitary registration, in addition the food handling personnel of the places did not have recognition doctor stating the ideal attitude to manipulate them”.

Due to the fact that some of the foods had expired and suspended sanitary registration, the municipal administration took the sanitary measure of product destruction.

Likewise, the temporary closure of one of the establishments was due to the fact that the preparation area is joint with the exhibition and service area, which allows the entry of external contaminants and pest shelter, in addition to not having adequate and sufficient natural lighting. or artificial, which generates good visibility in the hygienic and effective execution of food preparation activities, to this diagnosis of the place the inspectors also added cross contamination and lack of proper management of drinking water.

So far this year, the Environmental Health Dimension has taken 7 sanitary security measures consisting of total temporary closures, due to cross contamination, presence and footprint of pests and deficiency in cleaning and disinfection, a suspension of activities of food preparation due to lack of drinking water.