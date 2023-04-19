Spalletti after leaving the Champions League: “I’m inconsolable. It’s a very clear penalty on Lozano”

It defines itself “inconsolable” and puts Polish refereeing in the crosshairs Simon Marciniakbecause the contact in the area, on 0-0, between Lion e Hirving Lozano And “clear penalty” that “one cannot not see”. At the end of Naples-Milanfinished 1-1which decreed the farewell of the Neapolitans to the Champions League, Luciano Spalletti he showed all the bitterness for the final result which didn’t allow his team to overturn the result of the first leg.

The former technician of Roma e Interdespite the great successes of the championship, said: “Nothing will console me. Anything can happen, but now I’m inconsolable.” From him came the “congratulations to Milan for the passage of the round and to the Napoli players”. But he stressed: “We’ve been a while naive: we arrived with shortness of breath due to the break of Nationalsbut this must not be an excuse for the final result”.

The Certaldo coach then went to the core, to that contact not revealed by either Marciniak or the Var: “There is a very clear penalty on Lozano. She turns it over to him ankle and it looks great replaynever catches the ball – said a Sky and then in the press conference – It goes net on the foot, it is clear rigor which cannot be unseen. It’s not a contact, it’s a hit, otherwise the ankle doesn’t turn like that. But then she gives her side to those who say I’m attacking. I don’t attach myself to anythingrigor for them naïve, rigor for us clear”.